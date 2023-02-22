Three Tax Cut Bills Pass North Dakota House, Negotiations In Senate Next

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota House passes three bills dealing with state income tax reductions.

One would eliminate the tax for single filers making under $44,750 and for married filers making under $74,750.

It sets a flat tax rate of 1.5% for higher-income earners.

Another bill gives tax credits of $800 for single filers and $1,600 per married filers and sets a 1.99% flat tax rate.

A third bill would incrementally reduce income tax rates, if state revenues are higher than expected.

Emerado Republican Rep. Jared Hagert spoke in favor of the bill eliminating the state income tax for some people while Democrat Grand Forks Rep. Zac Ista argued against it.

“Because it puts more of our state revenues in one basket: that being taxes collected from the oil industry. Taxes which by the way we just voted to cut a few days ago,” said Ista.

While introducing the bill, Hagert said, “This is also true tax relief. It’s government collecting less and allowing the taxpayers to keep more.”

House Finance and Tax Committee chairman, Republican Rep. Craig Headland of Montpelier, says the three bills will all be part of negotiating with the Senate on what income tax relief will entail.