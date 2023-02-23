NDHSAA Boy’s State Hockey Tournament

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS CONCLUDE TODAY AT THE RALPH.

GRAND FORKS, ND —

The North Dakota High School Boy’s state tournament began Thursday afternoon at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND.

The defending champion Grand Forks Red River Roughriders opened up the quarterfinal round with a dominating 7-0 win over Jamestown.

In the second game, West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Minot 2-0 with Zachary Moser scoring for the Mustangs with 21 seconds remaining in the third period. Hudson Routh added an empty netter to send the Mustangs to the semifinals.

In the third game, Bismarck Legacy opened the scoring with two minutes remaining in the first period. Fargo Davies responded just 41-seconds later to knot the score at 1. The game remained scoreless until double overtime. Owen Dubois netted the game-winner to send the Eagles to the semifinals.

In the final game of the evening, South-Shanley and Bismarck Century traded goals in the first and second periods. Tied 2-2 mid way through the second period. This game is still being played as of 10pm Thursday night.

For more coverage of the NDHSAA Boy’s Hockey Tournament, tune in to KVRR Sports Xtra Friday night at 9:30 pm.