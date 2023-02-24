Body found after Duluth plane crash

DULUTH, Minn. – A small plane crashed into the St. Louis River Friday afternoon near Grassy Point in Duluth.

A body has been found according to a top law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says the plane is partially submerged in the water and emergency crews are searching for survivors.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is on scene along with multiple supporting agencies within the Twin Ports.

According to flight tracking site Flight Radar 24, it’s a private plane Cirrus SR22.