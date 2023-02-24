Fargo North and Kindred Basketball Battle For the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

The Spartans and the Vikings Both Rock the Rim in this Week's Play of the Week Battle

FARGO– The Fargo North Spartans and the Kindred Vikings go head to head in this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominations. In play number one, the Spartans lock down with Carter Zeller blocking the Deacons downlow; Jeremiah Sem takes the board and goes straight to the bucket for the tomahawk slam. In play number two, Presley Paraza comes leaps for the loose ball and takes it back the other way for the two handed jam. To vote on our Twitter poll visit. @KVRR Sports. Or click the link below

https://twitter.com/KVRRSports