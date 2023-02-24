Valley City 8th grader wins AAA contest to tour Belgium & the Netherlands

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Valley City girl wins an educational river cruise trip in Europe through AAA’s Discovery Crew Contest.

Kylie Van Bruggen’s application included a picture from her mom’s classroom with the caption “Wooden shoe please send me to Europe?”

She and her dad, Tyler, will join 59 other eighth graders overseas to set sail through Belgium and the Netherlands.

AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance and money for passports.

Students entered the contest by answering essay questions including how do rivers affect your community, why are you excited to go and what are you excited to do?

The contest was open to eighth graders in the 14 states AAA serves.

“I’m really excited to try the foods and the cheese and visit the Anne Frank annex, the schools we get to tour and Brussels,” Van Bruggen said.

Kylie will also get to ride a bike near the world famous Holland windmills and meet students in Belgium and the Netherlands to see what learning is like overseas.