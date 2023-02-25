Minnesotans vocal about legislation in town hall at Moorhead Library

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesotans remain passionate about some house and senate bills in the legislature including gun and ammunition storage, paid family leave and abortion.

They participated in a town hall at Moorhead Public Library hosted by DFL State Senator Rob Kupec.

Kupec’s critics were vocal about government overreach regarding gun control while supporters backed him for supporting bills that would protect families from gun violence and his vote for the PRO Act which gives people a fundamental right to reproductive health.

“I think this is the most important part of the job. Even if you have a position that’s different than a constituent, I think it’s really important to hear their concerns and to explain why you voted some way in a bill that went through the Senate,” said Kupec.

DFL State Representative Heather Keeler of Moorhead briefly attended but did not get a chance to speak, leaving for family reasons.

Republican State Representative Jim Joy of Hawley was invited to participate but Kupec says Joy hosted a town hall in Hawley with Republican State Senator Steve Green of Fosston.