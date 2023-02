NDSU Beats Western Illinois on Skunberg Buzzer Beater

NDSU Clinches the 3 Seed Heading Into the Summit

FARGO, N.D.(KVRR) — NDSU Men’s basketball took down Western Illinois 71-69 at home Saturday. The Bison went up 16 but the Leathernecks gave them trouble with full court pressure defense to climb back in front in the fourth quarter. Boden Skunberg led the team with 24 points including a game winning jumper that swished through the net as time expired.