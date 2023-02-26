Teams compete in North Dakota Jigsaw Qualifiers

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Thirty teams competed in North Dakota Jigsaw Qualifiers at the Speedway Event Center in West Fargo.

Each team received a five-hundred-piece puzzle and were given up to two hours to complete it.

No outside sources were permitted, and moderators were there to make sure all puzzlers were following the rules.

However, there was a twist in all of the puzzles this year.

“So, every team gets the same five-hundred-piece puzzle, and the puzzles are from Puzzle Twist, which is a Minnesota based company, that makes puzzles, and the puzzle twist is that the puzzle does not exactly look like the picture on the box.” says Amy Iler, Event Sponsor, KFGO Radio

The winner of the competition was the Fab Four which completed the puzzle in 39 minutes and 2 seconds.

They will be moving on to the State Jigsaw Competition at the Red River Valley Fair in July.