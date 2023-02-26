Warroad Girl’s Hockey Snatches Second Consecutive State Championship

THE WARRIOS BEAT ORONO 3-1 IN THE CLASS A MSHSL STATE TOURNAMENT.

ST. PAUL, MN–

The Warroad Girl’s hockey program has placed in the State Tournament (first, second or third) in 12 of the last 15 state tournaments. They have won four state titles in that span.

Assistant Coach Blayke Nelson said, “They set the bar high last year and we had a lot of people, a lot of girls returned from last year. And we were fortunate that there was some girls and some families that moved to town that were excellent hockey players and they only helped us get even further. But we needed everybody. When it came down to the end of that last game. Orono is a really, really good team. They compete hard, they skate Well, it was a full team effort, and all three games to get that championship.”