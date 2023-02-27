Fargo dentist arrested in stabbing at Polk County cabin

The victim was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fosston on Saturday

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo dentist is arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in a cabin over the weekend in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Zachary Papke from Altoona, Iowa was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with stab wounds on Saturday night.

Papke says he was staying in a cabin in Hill River Township when 51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth of Fargo stabbed him with a pocketknife, unprovoked, while sitting at a table.

Mengedoth is the owner of Mengedoth Dental in Fargo.

Mengedoth has been charged with 1st degree assault and is being held at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston.

Papke suffered non-life threatening injuries.