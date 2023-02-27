Moorhead Spuds Girl’s Hockey Head Coach, Ryan Kraft honored as Class AA Coach of the Year

SPUDS WON CONSOLATION IN THE MSHSL STATE TOURNAMENT THIS PAST WEEKEND.

MOORHEAD, MN —

Spuds Head Coach, Ryan Kraft was honored as Class AA Coach of the Year. Senior Olivia Dronen was also honored receiving All-Tournament Team and Honorable-Mention All-State.

“It was definitely such a fun week it was an unreal experience,” said Dronen. “I mean it was super cool going on the ice after winning the All-Tournament Team, getting on that, and it was super fun to be with those girls I’ve always grown up with and just getting to share that moment with them.

On her coach, Dronen spoke volumes to the job Coach Kraft has done with the program.

“It was a huge honor for him,” said Dronen. “I think he was just so deserving really shows like what it has meant for our team and what it’s meant for him coming into our program and really turning things around him and the rest of the coaching staff has really pushed us to be better hockey players, but also just better humans.