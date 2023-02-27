Three DGF Football Players Sign With Concordia-Moorhead

THREE OF FOUR CAPTAINS COMMIT TO COBBERS

GLYNDON, MN —

“They have been playing together since fourth grade,” said Jason Baumgartner, the father of Max. “And so you’ve got all those years together playing together, being together, being friends and now just moving on to that next level. Pretty amazing times for them.”

Three DGF football captains are heading to Concordia-Moorhead next year to continue their college football careers. Max Baumgartner, Victor Sosa and Jordan Summers held a signing day at DGF High School this afternoon to celebrate the accomplishment. A day full of pictures and hugs, friends and family of the players gathered to celebrate the decision to play at the next level. For Baumgartner, this was his goal all along.

“I wanted to play football after high school since before the season really,” said Max Baumgartner. “I got to figure out where I wanted to go and decided that Concordia was my place.”

Not only was Concordia his place, it’s the place where he will continue to be teammates with Sosa and Summers. Sosa and Baumgartner are excited for that opportunity.

“It’s gonna be awesome,” said Victor Sosa. “It’s going to be a lot of fun playing with them.

“When they both decided to go to Concordia and they told me they definitely kind of had a pull on where I wanted to go because it was two guys that I played with,” said Max Baumgartner. “I had a brotherhood with them [and now] I can continue having that with [them].”

At the end of the day, the opportunity to play college football is not given, it is earned, and the Baumgartner’s know that.

“All the hard work tp get to the next level, It’s exciting time for all of us,” said Baumgartner’s father. “And it’s pretty amazing that the three out of the four captains are heading to Concordia together… amazing.”

Amazing indeed.