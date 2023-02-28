Felton Semi Driver Gets 60 Days In Fatal 2021 Crash Near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Felton, Minnesota semi driver Steven Piechowski is sentenced to 60 days in jail for the July 2021 crash on Highway 2 west of Grand Forks that left one person dead and eleven injured.

He will also be placed on electronic home monitoring for another 60 days.

The 56-year-old Piechowski hit the back of the victim’s passenger car in a construction zone near Airport Road.

The chain reaction crash involved eight vehicles and 17 people.

The person killed was a veterinarian from Iowa.

Piechowski pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and six other charges.