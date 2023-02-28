Jamestown Teacher Facing Drug Charges Resigns

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Jamestown School Board has accepted the resignation of Amy Tarno.

The high school business education teacher and assistant volleyball coach is charged with a felony, eight misdemeanors, and a criminal infraction following a police search of her home.

According to the complaint, Tarno admitted she had meth and marijuana in her basement, and she and her friends would use the drugs, but denied selling any.

She had been on administrative leave.

The resignation was voluntary, so Tarno is not eligible for unemployment benefits.