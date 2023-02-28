Minnesota Republican Leaders Offer “Give It Back” Plan To Deal With Surplus

ST. PAUL (AP/KVRR) — Leaders of the Republican minority at the Minnesota Legislature roll out a $13 billion “Give It Back” plan in response to the states latest budget surplus forecast.

Republicans announced their plan a day after state budget officials released an updated forecast showing that the surplus has remained stable at $17.5 billion.

Higher-than expected revenues helped offset a new law requiring that inflation be factored into spending projections.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson says the surplus provides a historic opportunity to return the money to taxpayers.

He says Republicans have four different ideas.

“That’s eliminating Social Security tax. That’s permanent ongoing income tax relief. That’s property tax relief for Minnesotans. And that’s one-time relief for Minnesotans in the form of getting money back to them in one-time check,” said Johnson.

The GOP plan would use one-time money for rebate checks of $1,250 for individuals and $2,500 for joint filers.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has called for rebate checks of $2,000 for families with incomes below $150,000, and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000.