Study: North Dakota sees third largest increase of vehicle thefts

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Over the last decade, North Dakota has seen the third largest increase in vehicle thefts across the country.

It’s an 88 percent jump according to a study from QuoteWizard using FBI crime reports.

An analyst says pickups are by far the most commonly stolen vehicle across the nation. He adds the most common stolen vehicles in North Dakota are a Chevy truck, a Ford truck and a Chevy Impala with most of the state’s thefts in Fargo.

Researchers noticed a pattern showing the highest increase in auto thefts is coming from the Northern Plains and Midwest.

“We found that in almost half of the instances of car theft is an unlocked car. Car thefts really are a crime of opportunity and a lot of times just locking your car, parking in a well-lit area, that can really protect you,” QuoteWizard Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant said.

From 2011 to 2020, South Dakota had the second-highest increase in auto thefts, while Minnesota ranked ninth.

Click here to see the study.