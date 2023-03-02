MNGOP calls post from State Rep. Keeler of Moorhead a ‘racist rant’

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann calls a Facebook post by DFL State Representative Heather Keeler of Moorhead, “racist.”

The Republican Party shared an article by Alpha News claiming she made a post on her personal page. It references native children that says, in part, quote, “I’m sick of white Christians adopting our babies and rejoicing. Taking them away and stripping them of their identity is a form of genocide. White saviors are the worst.”

Hann says in a statement “There is no place in our political discourse for attacks on Minnesotans’ race or religions.” He calls on Governor Tim Walz, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and DFL Chairman Ken Martin to denounce what he calls “hateful speech” from Keeler.

Attacks on Minnesotans’ race or religion have no place in our discourse. We condemn @RepKeeler‘s hateful and extremist rhetoric. Dems @GovTimWalz @peggyflanagan @melissahortman @kenmartin73 need to denounce this hateful speech immediately. Here’s Chairman Hann’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/SH2iKBggZR — Republican Party of Minnesota (@mngop) March 1, 2023

When KVRR reached out to Keeler about the post, she didn’t deny making it, but said she was on the House floor where her bill addressing homelessness passed.

KVRR also reached out to the DFL Party and Governor Walz’s office for comment and haven’t heard back.