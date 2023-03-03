3/3 Play of the Week Nominees

The Moorhead Spuds and South-Shanley Faceoff For Play of the Week

This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week both come from the ice! The Moorhead Spuds’ Caleb Anderson fools the defense and skates in for the score for the Spuds in Moorhead’s win over Sartell.

But, is it better than what we saw at the North Dakota State Hockey Tournament in Grand Forks?

John Lang steals the puck and skates in for the score to clinch South-Shanley’s North Dakota Boys Hockey Championship.