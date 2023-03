Fargo Davies to Meet Fargo North-South in the Girls State Hockey Championship

MINOT, N.D.– The Davies Eagles and North-South Spruins will meet in the Girls Hockey State Championship Saturday at 3 PM. The Eagles beat Minot 1-0 and the Spruins beat Legacy Bismarck 5-1 in Friday’s semifinal.