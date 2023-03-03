KidCo bringing fun for your little ones

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Looking for a place to let your little ones explore? KidCo is the perfect place to let their imaginations run wild.

KidCo is a family friendly interactive museum and playroom. It is set to open Tuesday, March 7th.

“Just having a space like this for kids ages one to eight that’s actually theirs, you know. They’re not gonna get ran over by twelve-year-olds or ten-year-olds, you know. It’s geared towards the little ones so that they have their own kind of space for once” says Aaron Duma, the owner of KidCo.

Included at KidCo are over 18 exhibits including a glow room and fire station.

Not only is KidCo for children, but there will also be a rail where parents can sit and watch as they charge their devices or even enjoy a cup of coffee.

