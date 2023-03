Thompson and Central Cass To Meet in Girls State Basketball Championship

Minot, ND– The Central Cass Squirrels and the Thompson Tommies will meet in the Class B Girls Basketball Championship game Saturday night. The Squirrels won in overtime over Rugby Panthers 53-52 in Friday’s first semi-final of the night. In game number two, the Thompson Tommies beat Garrison 55-50.