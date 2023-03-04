Woman injured after van strikes snowmobile in northeastern Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A 66-year-old Edina, Minnesota woman was injured when a minivan she was riding in struck a snowmobile driven by a 13-year-old girl northwest of Duluth Friday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, the snowmobile was crossing Highway 53 around 8:00 p.m. when the northbound van hit the snowmobile.

The woman, and the man driving the van were both wearing seatbelts. The girl was wearing a helmet.

The woman’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.