Championship Saturday for the EDC Boy’s and Girl’s Regional Tournament

WEST FARGO SHEYENNE BATTLES WEST FARGO IN GBB AND FARGO DAVIES BATTLES FARGO NORTH IN BBB.

The Mustangs of West Fargo Sheyenne defeat the Packers tonight in the EDC GBB tournament by a final score of 69-56. On the Boy’s side, the Fargo Davies Eagles defeated the Spartans of Fargo North, 73-58 your final.