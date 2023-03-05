Central Cass GBB Wins First Class B State Title in School History

THE SQUIRRELS DEFEAT RUGBY AND THOMPSON IN OVERTIME EN ROUTE TO THEIR FIRST CLASS B STATE TITLE IN PROGRAM HISTORY.

MINOT, ND–

The Central Cass Squirrels girl’s basketball team dominated all season long. In thrilling fashion, the Squirrels defeated Rugby in overtime in the semifinals, and then proceeded to continue the theatrics by defeating Thompson in overtime in the Championship game.

Head Coach Jay Bachman spoke on the incredible journey to winning state.

“We’ve been so close so many times, right… to be in the state championship five times and to have four second places, It just means a lot,” said Bachman. “It means all the hard work that the girls put in…We didn’t say ‘oh man”, we didn’t hang our heads…they’re like ‘we got this, we did it yesterday, we can do it again’. One girl said, ‘we finished the journey, coach’ and like, it was cool… Singing we are the champions is probably one of the best feelings in the world.”

Central Cass will be moving up to Class A next season.