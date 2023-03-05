Fargo Davies (BBB) and West Fargo Sheyenne (GBB) Win the EDC and Earn No. 1 Seed in State

THE MUSTANGS AND EAGLES SPEAK ON THEIR CHAMPIONSHIP WINS AHEAD OF THEIR STATE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES ON THURSDAY, MARCH 9.

FARGO, ND–

The Fargo Davies Eagles boy’s were crowned the EDC champs Saturday night after defeating Fargo North. Senior Guard, Ray Brown, scored a game-high 32 points en route to the win. KVRR Sports caught up with Brown after the game to get his thoughts on his performance and the team’s outlook ahead of the state tournament.

“I had to come through for my team, we needed me,” said Brown. “I mean, I know what I’m capable of. It is a matter of if I want to do it or not. I’m always on, so I just had to turn up tonight.

On the defensive performance of teammate Alpha Camara, Brown expressed his importance to the Eagles’ success.

“Man, he’s the whole defense,” said Brown. “When Alpha gets going, he gets the rest of us going. When he gets defensive stops, it leads to our offense and we just get going and we just click. We got a lot of guys that can shoot, dribble and pass. Once you put the pieces together, we are pretty much unstoppable.

On what the EDC crown means to him, Brown said, “Job is not finished…Job is not finished.”

–Referencing the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant–

The Eagles will take on W4) Jamestown, Thursday at 2 pm in Fargo.

—

On the girl’s side, the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs’ girl’s basketball team is off to state. They won the EDC tournament Saturday night against West Fargo and earned the No. 1 seed in the East ahead of the Class A state tournament. Senior Forward, Maya Metcalf, spoke about her play this season and their trip to state.

“I’m super excited, the team is super excited,” said Metcalf. “It was an awesome game to score my 1,000th point on and I’m glad that everyone could be there and celebrate with me. The last two minutes, I knew we were gonna win and then final buzzer… It was so awesome to run and celebrate with everyone on the team. I think the win last night is definitely propelling us forward and we want to do some big things and make some noise at the state tournament.”

The Mustangs will face off against W4) Bismarck Legacy, Thursday at 1 pm in Fargo.