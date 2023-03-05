Permanent Fish Houses In Southern Two-Thirds of Minnesota Must Go By Monday Night

Conservation Officer Garrett Thomas advises not waiting until the last minute to get the houses off the ice.

“Don’t expect to kind of come out here and just be able to hook up and go,” Thomas said. “You might have to bring some extra equipment out. A lot of the ones out here on Crystal Lake are frozen in that haven’t moved most of the year. So, just plan ahead. Make sure you have the tools that you need to remove it by the deadline.”

Thomas is also reminding anglers to take all their property and garbage with them. He said violators could face penalties.

“If you don’t remove it by the deadline, and either your shelter or litter gets left – you’ll be subject to fines and your shelter can get confiscated and potentially destroyed,” Thomas said.

Fish houses can go out on the ice after the deadline, but cannot be left unattended overnight.

In the northern third of Minnesota, fish houses need to be removed from lakes by March 20.