Gov. Walz Gets Clean Bill of Health, Ends Transfer of Power

ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz is back in power after getting a clean bill of health.

Walz underwent a a colonoscopy at 1 o’clock Monday afternoon.

By 2:30, his office issued a statement saying the temporary transfer of power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan had ended following the completion of the preventive procedure.

Colonoscopies are commonly used to check for colorectal cancer, one of the nation’s leading cancer killers, claiming about 50,000 lives a year.

It is most common in older adults, but the rate of new cases before age 50 has been rising.

Learn more about who should get checked tonight on KVRR Local News at 9.