MSHSL Boys State Hockey Preview

THE MOORHEAD SPUDS TAKE ON 3-SEEDED EDINA ON THURSDAY IN THE QUARTERFINALS.

MOORHEAD, MN–

The Moorhead Spuds are off to the MSHSL Boys State Tournament this week. After losing to Edina in the Consolation game in last year’s state tournament, the spuds are looking for a different result this time around.

“I don’t know if it’s a rivalry, but definitely a mutual respect,” said Spuds Head Coach, Jon Ammerman. “That’s a great program that has a storied history. For us to be able to compete against the best is something that we hope to be able to do. Our goal here is to focus on that game on Thursday and get an opportunity to play on Friday.”

The MSHSL Boys State Hockey Tournament begins Wednesday with the Class A quarterfinals, followed by the Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday. For the full bracket, please visit:

Class A: https://www.mshsl.org/tournaments/2023-state-class-hockey-boys-tournament

Class AA: https://www.mshsl.org/tournaments/2023-state-class-aa-hockey-boys-tournament

All MSHSL Boys State Tournament games will air on our sister station, Antenna TV.