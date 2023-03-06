One of Two Unresponsive Males Who Died In Clearwater County is Identified

CLEARWATER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — One of two unresponsive males who died in Clearwater County over the weekend has been identified as 44-year-old William Keezer of Naytahwaush, Minnesota.

Keezer was found partially clothed, unresponsive and laying in the roadway in southern Clearwater County Saturday night.

He was pronounce dead at Bagley Sanford Medical Center.

A second call came in Sunday morning about another unresponsive male in the Rice Lake Community.

A 15-year-old male was taken to the medical center in Bagley and also pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office believes the deaths are not connected and are isolated incidents.