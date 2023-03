West Fargo Woman Found Unconscious Behind Wheel of Running Vehicle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A West Fargo woman is in jail in Rochester after police found her slumped over in her car with drugs on her lap.

Police say 22-year-old McKenna Spiekermeier was unconscious in a hotel parking lot and they spotted drugs in the running car.

Spiekermeier tried to hide 88 fentanyl pills in her sweatshirt when she woke.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office will determine charges.