Woman Stabbed At Rothsay Truck Stop, Man Arrested

ROTHSAY, Minn. (KFGO) – A man was arrested shortly after midnight Monday after a woman was stabbed at Rothsay Truck Stop along I-94 in Rothsay.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says John Fogleman was taken to jail on charges of second-degree assault and assault with a dangerous weapon. Injuries to the 42-year-old victim are not believed to be life-threatening. Fogleman and the woman know each other.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Pelican Rapids Police assisted with the investigation. Rothsay Rescue and Ringdahl Ambulance also responded.