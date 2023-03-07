Ordinance To Be Drafted For Pedal-Powered Trolley in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commission has directed the city attorney to draft new ordinances for a proposed pedal-powered trolley.

Thomas Stromme, co-founder of Fargo Pedal Tours, made a presentation to commissioners and explained some of the details.

The pedal bike would have seating for 10 pedaling passengers, four riding passengers, and a pilot.

Passengers will be required to bring their own beverage and it must be in a can.

The ticket price is estimated to be between $40 and $45 for a two-hour pedal tour.

Stromme said the routes will run north of I-94, east of University Drive, and south of 19th Avenue North.

The plan is to operate during daylight hours.