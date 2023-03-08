Suspect In Stabbing At Exxon Last August Is Sentenced

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man arrested for a stabbing at Exxon along 13th Avenue South in Fargo last August is sentenced to 2 years in prison.

41-year-old Christopher Kane entered Alford pleas on Monday to reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Two other charges were dropped.

Alford pleas are for a defendant to maintain innocence while understanding there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Police had arrested Kane for attempted murder and preventing arrest after stabbing a man and fleeing.

The victim survived the attack.

Kane was given credit for already serving around 200 days behind bars.