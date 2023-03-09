Hockey fans cheer on Moorhead Spuds Boys Hockey

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR) — Fans gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings to watch the Moorhead Spuds Boys Hockey team play in their fifth straight state tournament.

Local bars were filled with orange and black as hockey fans cheered on the Spuds against the three seeded Edina Hornets at the Xcel Energy Center.

In the regular season, the Moorhead Spuds split a two game series with the Edina Hornets.

Fans were excited to be at the bar, but some were wishing they were in St. Paul watching the game.

“Absolutely wish I was at the XCEL Center, know I used to do it back when I played high school hockey for Moorhead, before I played high school hockey, I should say. A lot of my friends there, unfortunately could not make the trip this year, but it is on the calendar for next year.” says Nate Ostendorf, Moorhead Spuds Fan

Sadly for the fans, the Spuds lost in double overtime by a score of 7-6.