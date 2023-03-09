N.D. Legislature Approves Increase in THC Dosage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Legislature has approved a measure to allow patients on medical marijuana to receive 6,000 milligrams of THC within a 30 day period, an increase from 4,000 milligrams.

The measure amending an initiated measure passed with the required two-thirds votes in each chamber.

Republican Rep. Brandon Pritchard of Bismarck says some patients can get by with micro-dosing, but most can’t.

Pritchard said there are “well-respected” cancer and pain protocols that recommend doses of up to a gram per day, with a limit of six in a 30-day period.

The measure now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.