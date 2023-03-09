Risk for Spring Flooding Increases Slightly With Snowfall, Still Manageable in FM Metro

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The new National Weather Service flood outlook shows the risk for moderate or higher spring flooding has increased.

Levels are now expected near or above long-term historical averages across the Red River Basin.

Moderate to isolated major spring flooding is in the outlook for much of the mainstem Red River and southeastern North Dakota tributaries.

Total snowfall is running near normal but it is 20-25 inches above normal in the Devils Lake, Sheyenne and far southern Red River basins.

Below normal March temperatures will increase the likelihood of a delayed spring melt.

The revised spring flood outlook for the Red River Valley predicts a 65% chance that the river in Fargo-Moorhead could approach what is considered major flooding, but still manageable.