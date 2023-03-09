State Boys Basketball Quarterfinal Roundup

Three Teams Out of the East Advance to the Final Four

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Boys Basketball State Tournament tipped off Thursday in Fargo. After the dust settled three of the four teams in the final four come out of the east.

The Davies Eagles opened the tournament by flying into the semifinals with their 64-46 over the Jamestown Bluejays. In game number two on the day, the Red River Roughriders won on a last second layup over the Minot Magicians, 81-80. The Bismarck Century Patriots continued their undefeated season defeating the Deacons of Shanley 77-45. In the final game of the night the Fargo North Spartans held on to defeat the Bismarck High Demons in an 82-80 thriller that came down to the final possession.

With the conclusion of the quarterfinals, the final four is now set. The Davies Eagles will tip off against the Red Rive Roughriders at 6:30 PM and the Fargo North Spartans will then take on the Century Patriots at 8:00 PM.