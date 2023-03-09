State Girls Basketball Quarterfinal Recap

Sheyenne, West Fargo, Red River and Bismarck Century all move on to the Class A Girls semifinals.

FAROG, ND–

North Dakota Girls Basketball State Tournament tipped off Thursday in the SHAC. After the night finished, three EDC teams come out of the quarterfinals.

The West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs gallop their way to a 70-57 victory over Bismarck Legacy.

Bismarck Century defeated Fargo Davies 69-64.

G.F. Red River pulled off the upset of the night by defeated the No. 1 seed out of the west, Minot, 50-43.

West Fargo packed Bismarck’s bags in the final game of the night as they won 65-59.

The semifinals begin Friday, March 10th.

Semifinals Matchups:

West Fargo Sheyenne V Bismarck Century, 1 pm

G.F. Red River V West Fargo, 3 pm