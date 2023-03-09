SWAT Training Planned for Thursday Night in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley SWAT Team has planned a training exercise Thursday night near the 7800 block of 52nd Avenue West in West Fargo.

It’s expected to last from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m..

People in that area will see officers with firearms, but no live rounds will be used during the training exercise.

There will also be loud noises, yelling, and several SWAT vehicles in the area.

The training and is not open to members of the media or general public.