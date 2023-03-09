Zandbroz Variety Store and ACLU team up to host postcard writing event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Zandbroz Variety Store and the ACLU of North Dakota want you to get your writing hands ready.

They are hosting a postcard writing event to oppose legislation restricting what public libraries can shelve.

It is on Monday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Zandbroz Variety Store in downtown Fargo.

People are encouraged to write letters to members of the House and the Senate.

Stamps, pens, postcards, and envelopes will all be provided.

“The purpose of the event is that people can come in and send postcards to their legislatures and governors and let them know what they think about some of the stuff the legislature is doing right now.” says Greg Danz, Co-owner, Zandbroz Variety Store

Danz also says they have a new window display that reads, “Reading Isn’t a Crime” and have gotten a bunch of positive feedback from the community.