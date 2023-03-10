Blizzard warning issued as FM region prepares for another winter blast

FARGO (KVRR) – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of eastern North Dakota and the Red River Valley in Minnesota.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Lake of the Woods to Minnesota Lakes country.

KVRR Meteorologist Brian Barrett expects the southern Red River Valley and Fargo-Moorhead area to receive 6-10 inches of snow. Areas north of Grand Forks could receive over a foot of snow.

Blowing snow will create extremely hazardous travel conditions.

Stay with KVRR-TV and check back here for further updates.