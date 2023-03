Caleb Alderson Nets the Chris Heise Play of the Week

CALEB ALDERSON SCORES A FILTHY GOAL TO NET THE CHRIS HEISE PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. —

Moorhead’s Caleb Alderson against Sartell in the 8AA semifinals, shakes the defense out of their skates and absolutely bamboozles the goalie and finishes in the back of the net.

Congrats to Alderson and the Moorhead Spuds on a great season and for winning the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week!