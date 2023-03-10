Father, stepmother face drug charges after 2-year-old boy comes into contact with fentanyl

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An East Grand Forks father and stepmother of a 2-year-old boy are arrested and charged after the child came into contact with fentanyl.

25-year-old Taylor Paul and 24-year-old Samantha Jacquemart are arrested and charged with felony child endangerment.

Court documents say police responded to a report of a child who was choking.

They came to the scene and found the boy lying on the floor, unresponsive, and emergency crews used Narcan to revive him.

Police say Jacquemart told an officer she and Paul were addicted to fentanyl, had used the drug hours before the medical call, and had passed out.

A search of the apartment uncovered marijuana, white powder and 26 blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Paul and Jacquemart are also arrested for possessing and selling drugs in a prohibited zone since their apartment is near a middle school.