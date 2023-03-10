Roughriders Comeback From Down18 to Beat Davies; Heading to State Championship

Red River Will Meet Fargo North in the State Basketball Final

FARGO, N.D. — The Davies Eagles looked to be flying away with the Boys Basketball State Semifinal but the Red River Roughriders never gave up and came out with a gutsy win long after the cameraman had left. The Riders took the 82-80 victory. In the late game the Fargo North Spartans shocked the Bismarck Century Patriots who came into the game undefeated. The Spartans battled to earn the 51-48 win to meet the Roughriders in the finals.