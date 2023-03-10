State Girls Basketball Semifinal Highlights

The Redriver Roughriders and Bismarck Century Patriots Will Meet in the State Championship

FARGO, N.D, — The Final Four went to battle at the SHAC Friday afternoon to set the stage for Championship Saturday.

In the first game, the Century Patriots ran past the Sheyenne Mustangs for the victory, 65-47. The Red River Rough Riders came back to beat the West Fargo Packers in a hard fought battle 51-44 in the second game. After the final buzzers sounded, the Century Patriots will meet the Red River Roughriders for the State Championship tomorrow night at 6 PM back at the SHAC.