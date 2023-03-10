The Fargo North Spartans and Red River Roughriders Battle For the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FAGO, N.D. —

In play number one, the Red River Roughriders taking on West Fargo. Jocelyn Schiller comes away with the steal out of mid air and she’s off to the races. She takes the bump and is able to finish through the contact.

In play number two, Fargo North taking on Davies. Ethan Welk with the clamps and pokes the ball free. He dives on it and passes up ahead to Jeremiah Sem, up to Matt Sem, and he passes it off the backboard back to his big brother! –SEMsational

