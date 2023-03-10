Vikings cut Thielen after 10 years with home-state team

Detroirt Lakes Native, Adam Thielen Will No Longer Play For the Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen for salary cap relief. The move ends a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.

The Detroit Lakes, Minnesota native was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023. It created $6.4 million in additional space.

Thielen made the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at Division II Minnesota State. He has 55 touchdowns in 135 games.