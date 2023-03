Warroad Boys Hockey Advances to MSHSL Championship

WARROAD OUTLASTED ORONO IN THE SEMIFINALS THIS AFTERNOON, DEFEATING THE SPARTANS 4-3 IN DOUBLE OVERTIME

ST. PAUL, MN–

The Warroad Warriors are heading to the State Championship! The Warriors will face Mahtomedi, Saturday at 12 pm.

Warroad survived the Orono comeback today in the semifinals. Up 3-0, the Spartans tied the game in the 3rd with under 8 minutes to go. The Warriors netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime to advance.