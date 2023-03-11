The Fargo North Spartans Win the Class A BBB Championship

SPARTANS WIN THEIR FRIST STATE TITLE SINCE 2006.

FARGO, N.D.–

The Fargo North Spartans are your Class A Boys Basketball State Champions. After going up 14 in the first half, the Roughriders of G.F. Red River stormed back to take the lead with under 8 minutes to go. But Jeremiah and Matthew Sem finished the game strong down the stretch. Jeremiah Sem finished with 28 points, while Matthew finished with 23. Jeremiah was named the State Tournament MVP for his performances to help lead the Spartans to their first title since 2006.