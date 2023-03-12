Fargo North Reacts to First State Championship Since 2006

FARGO, N.D. —

The Fargo North Spartans boys won their first title since 2006. After a SEM-sational first half from tournament MVP Jeremiah Sem, who finsihed the game with 28 points, the Roughriders erased a 14-point deficit to take the lead….

“Yeah, give credit to red river, man,” said Head Coach Travis Hoeg. “14-point deficit coming out of half time and they just erased it automatically, and then jumped up on us. It was, if I am gonna be honest, a nervous point of the game. But I had faith in my guys to do the right thing. Trust the process, stay with the game plan and they did.”

Sophomore Matthew Sem hit a huge three to put the Spartans up 1 late in the game, and Jeremiah sealed the deal late. For Jeremiah, seeing his brother shine late in the game was no surprise.

“I just know he’s a great basketball player,” said Jeremiah Sem. “Once I was out of the game, he just made a big step and he got the job done for us.”

The Sem brothers watched their older siblings play on the same stage and come up short. Winning this title together means everthing.

“I mean it feels great,” said Matthew Sem. “We always dreamed about it, we always practiced while we were going up and I mean, we finally did… it feels great.”

Jeremiah shared that same sentiment.

“I saw my older siblings play on this stage before and they couldn’t get it done,” said Jeremiah. “So, it just feels great to get it done.”

Coach Hoeg and the Sem brothers won the championship, but it was a complete team effort with the Spartan faithful.

” I am so proud of my guys and so proud of our NorthSide community,” said Hoeg. “The support we had in this building tonight it was second to none.”

“The fans… they just…they just supported us,” said Jeremiah. “I love the supporters and they just brought it to us and they they showed out. They showed out and we got it done.”

Jeremiah Sem is a Junior and Matthew Sem is a Sophomore… So, watch out for the Spartans next season as they return several key pieces to this year’s championship team. They may not have to wait another 17 years for a title.